HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsDuster vs Nexon EV

Renault Duster vs Tata Nexon EV

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
RXS 1.5 Petrol MT
₹9.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 H4K-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
825325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
142 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
14.19-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 5600 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,21,98015,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
9,86,05014,74,000
RTO
72,90212,000
Insurance
48,75459,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,81933,234

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars