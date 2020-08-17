In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs 9.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RXS 1.5 Petrol MT, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Duster: 1498 cc engine, 14.19 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.35 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less