In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Duster
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Renault
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13 to 15 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4