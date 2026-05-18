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Renault Duster vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Triber
BrandRenaultRenault
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Duster Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 1001.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Ground Clearance
212 mm182 mm
Length
4343 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2636 mm
Height
1701 mm1643 mm
Width
1815 mm1734 mm
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness-
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
ManualYes
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront Only
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,00,1826,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,0005,80,875
RTO
1,04,90023,235
Insurance
45,78228,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,79613,602
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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