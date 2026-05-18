In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Triber Comparison