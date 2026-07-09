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Renault Duster vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Renault Duster and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Kwid
BrandRenaultRenault
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 1001.0L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Ground Clearance
212 mm184 mm
Length
4343 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2422 mm
Height
1701 mm1474 mm
Width
1815 mm1579 mm
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
Digital-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness-
Average Speed
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Manual-
Rear Wiper
No-
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes-
EMI
25,796NaN
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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