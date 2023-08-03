In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Taycan and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Taycan and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Porsche Taycan Price starts at 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Rwd, Toyota Vellfire Price starts at 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 79.2 kWh. Vellfire gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less