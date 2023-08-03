Saved Articles

HT Auto
Taycan vs Vellfire

Porsche Taycan vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Taycan and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
230 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.4 seconds-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear AxlePetrol Hybrid
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
326 bhp 345 Nm141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Driving Range
302 Km1157 Km
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic - 2 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Battery
79.2 kWh, Lithium Ion, 800 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Battery Charging
8 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Range
302 km-
Max Speed
230 kmph170 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,64,7301,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,00,0001,19,90,000
RTO
54,00012,53,000
Insurance
9,10,2304,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,43,1442,95,268

    Latest News

    Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
    2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
    3 Aug 2023
    New generation Toyota Vellfire MPV has been introduced for the global markets. It is expected to be launched in India soon.
    India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain
    21 Jun 2023
    In total, 12 different models sold by Audi and Porsche in the US are part of the recall.
    Audi and Porsche recall nearly 7,000 EVs in this country over insufficient battery sealant
    13 Sept 2023
    The electric Porsche's journey along the Xinjiang-Tibet route features desolate regions with extreme weather and road conditions.
    Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets world record for greatest altitude change by an electric car
    18 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
    Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
    16 Nov 2022
    Porsche has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.
    Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow
    10 Jun 2021
