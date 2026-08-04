In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Taycan and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Taycan vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Taycan
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Porsche
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Range
|452-544 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|89 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-