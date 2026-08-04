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Porsche Taycan vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Taycan and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Taycan vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Taycan Land cruiser
BrandPorscheToyota
Price₹ 1.67 Cr₹ 2.18 Cr
Range452-544 km/charge-
Mileage-11 kmpl
Battery Capacity89 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche Taycan Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Right Side View
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
Parking Camera Display
Steering Controls
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
89 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 410 Nm-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Speed
230 kmph-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone Independent;
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension4-Link Rigid
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Length
4963 mm4985 mm
Ground Clearance
127 mm-
Wheelbase
2900 mm2850 mm
Height
1379 mm1945 mm
Width
2144 mm1980 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes (Roof-mounted)Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,74,25,6432,54,22,524
Ex-Showroom Price
1,67,00,0002,17,75,000
RTO
54,00027,75,875
Insurance
6,71,1438,71,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,74,5455,46,429

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Latest Videos

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