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Porsche Panamera vs Volvo XC90

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Panamera and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Panamera vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Panamera Xc90
BrandPorscheVolvo
Price₹ 1.7 Cr₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage20 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity2894 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche Panamera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Right Side View
Seat Headrest
Rear Seats
Seats Aerial View
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
V6 Biturbo2.0-litre turbo
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds7.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp247 bhp
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
270 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.95 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
265 / 45 R19275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Aluminium double wishboneIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Aluminium multi-linkMulti-link
Rear Tyres
295 / 40 R19275 / 45 R20
Length
5049 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
2950 mm2984 mm
Height
1423 mm1773 mm
Width
1937 mm1931 mm
Bootspace
495 litres680 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres71 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicPanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+19
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch-
Voice Command
OptionalYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalYes
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,93,98,2481,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,62,00097,80,000
RTO
17,50,20010,32,000
Insurance
6,85,5484,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,16,9442,41,185
Expert Rating
-

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