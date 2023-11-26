Saved Articles

Porsche Panamera vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Panamera and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
V6 BiturboPetrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1800 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
326 bhp @ 5400 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
34 bhp @ 1150 rpm, 300 Nm @ 1150 rpm-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,77,32,5321,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,99,0001,19,90,000
RTO
16,03,90012,53,000
Insurance
6,29,1324,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,81,1412,95,268

Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs F-Type
Land Rover Defender1997.0 cc to 2996.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic76.57 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Defender vs Vellfire

    Latest News

    The third generation Porsche Panamera gets a host of upgrades to its design, powertrain and suspension
    Third-gen Porsche Panamera India prices announced; starts from 1.68 crore
    26 Nov 2023
    Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
    2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
    3 Aug 2023
    The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette
    2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades
    25 Nov 2023
    Actor Kichcha Sudeepa's Porsche Panamera GTS is finished in satin blue and gets a personalised finish
    Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa brings home the Porsche Panamera GTS worth 2.03 crore
    4 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    Porsche Panamera has been one of the best-selling models for the company ever since it was first introduced back in 2009.
    Watch: How Porsche Panamera has developed over the last 10 years
    15 Jun 2020
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
    Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
    16 Nov 2022
