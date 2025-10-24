In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche Panamera and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Panamera vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Panamera
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Porsche
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6