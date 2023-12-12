In 2023 when choosing between the Porsche Macan and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing between the Porsche Macan and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs 69.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription.
Macan: 1984 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less