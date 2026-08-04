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HomeCompare CarsMacan vs Superb [2023-2024]

Porsche Macan vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche Macan and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Macan vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Macan Superb [2023-2024]
BrandPorscheSkoda
Price₹ 96.05 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage6 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹96.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Porsche Macan Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L R4 Turbocharged I4Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.4 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 5000 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
232 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Fully Independent Double WishboneMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Self-tracking Trapezoidal-linkMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R19205 / 55 R16
Length
4726 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2807 mm2836 mm
Height
1621 mm1503 mm
Kerb Weight
1845 kg1565 kg
Width
1922 mm1864 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
458 litres625 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres66 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6+11
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional-
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Black, Agate GreyPiano Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,65,61562,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
96,05,00054,00,000
RTO
9,60,5005,69,000
Insurance
3,99,6152,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,35,6931,33,459
Expert Rating
-

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