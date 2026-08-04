In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Macan EV and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Macan EV vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Macan ev
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Porsche
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.22 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Range
|591 -641 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|100 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)
|-