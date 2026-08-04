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Porsche Macan EV vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026, when choosing between the Porsche Macan EV and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Macan EV vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Macan ev Taycan
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 1.22 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range591 -641 km/charge452-544 km/charge
Battery Capacity100 kWh89 kWh
Charging Time9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Standard
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
100 kWh89 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle
Driving Range
641 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Max Motor Performance
356 bhp, 563 Nm402 bhp, 410 Nm
Charging Time
9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
220 kmph230 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
R22-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
R22-
Ground Clearance
224 mm127 mm
Wheelbase
2893 mm2900 mm
Width
2152 mm2144 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes (Roof-mounted)
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.9 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)-
Interior Colours
Black, Turbonite-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,12,6471,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,62,0001,67,00,000
RTO
54,00054,000
Insurance
4,96,1476,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,73,2443,74,545

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