In 2026, when choosing between the Porsche Macan EV and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Macan EV vs Taycan Comparison