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Porsche Macan EV vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Macan EV and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Macan EV vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Macan ev Panamera
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 1.22 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Range591 -641 km/charge-
Mileage-20 kmpl
Battery Capacity100 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2894 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Standard
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
100 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
641 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds5.6 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
356 bhp, 563 Nm-
Charging Time
9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
220 kmph270 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
R22265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
R22295 / 40 R19
Ground Clearance
224 mm-
Wheelbase
2893 mm2950 mm
Width
2152 mm1937 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
OptionalMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.9 inch12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalOptional
Geo-Fence
OptionalOptional
Find My Car
OptionalOptional
Emergency Call
OptionalOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, TurboniteBlack
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,12,6471,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,62,0001,69,62,000
RTO
54,00017,50,200
Insurance
4,96,1476,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,73,2444,16,944
Expert Rating
-

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