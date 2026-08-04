In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Macan EV and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Macan EV vs Panamera Comparison