In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne Coupe vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cayenne coupe
|Xc90
|Brand
|Porsche
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|12.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-