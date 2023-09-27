Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsCayenne Coupe vs Vellfire

Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2023 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
3.0 L Turbocharged V6Petrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
806.251157 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1340 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
10.7519.28 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5300 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,07,5871,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,57,0001,19,90,000
RTO
13,99,70012,53,000
Insurance
5,50,3874,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,31,1692,95,268

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs F-Type
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997.0 cc to 2996.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic76.57 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Defender vs Vellfire

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe draws power from a new turbo petrol mild-hybrid motor, while the GLC 63 S E Performance gets a strong hybrid turbo engine
    New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance, GLC 43 Coupe SUVs make global debut
    27 Sept 2023
    Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
    Porsche debuts Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV, the most powerful version ever
    30 Aug 2023
    The updated BMW M4 Competition Coupe is expected to enter into production in March 2024. (Representational image)
    New BMW M4 Competition Coupe to get more power, a bigger grille. When will it come to India?
    15 Nov 2023
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition will be sold only with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition launched in India at 46 lakh
    7 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    BMW has unveiled the new 2022 2 Series which is now bigger with a normal BMW grille and has more powerful engines that make it sportier
    2022 BMW 2 Series: First Look
    7 Jul 2021
    This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was sold at a secret auction held by Sotheby's in Germany for a jaw-dropping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,105 crore.
    Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
    21 May 2022
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV have been unveiled.
    2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look
    1 Feb 2022
    View all
     