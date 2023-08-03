In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne Coupe vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cayenne coupe
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Porsche
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|19.28 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-