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Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne Coupe vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cayenne coupe Vellfire
BrandPorscheToyota
Price₹ 1.49 Cr₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage8 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.49 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Door Handle
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Engine Type
3.0 L Turbocharged V6Petrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1340 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
348 bhp @ 5400 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air SpringsDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air SpringsMCPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
305 / 40 R20225 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
625 litres-
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres60 litres
Length
4930 mm5010 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm3000 mm
Height
1678 mm1950 mm
Width
1983 mm1850 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
FixedElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicPlastic
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalYes
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
OptionalYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Optional-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black, Slate GreySingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes50:50 split
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Interior Colours
Black, Slate GreyBeige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,04,9901,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,60,0001,19,73,400
RTO
15,40,00012,37,700
Insurance
6,04,4902,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,65,5032,90,176
Expert Rating
-

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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