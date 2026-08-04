In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne Coupe vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cayenne coupe
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Porsche
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|₹ 1.22 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 -641 km/charge
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)