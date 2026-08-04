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Porsche Cayenne vs Volvo XC90

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cayenne Xc90
BrandPorscheVolvo
Price₹ 1.39 Cr₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage6.1 to 10.8 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche Cayenne Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged V62.0-litre turbo
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds7.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1450 rpm360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
348 bhp @ 5400 rpm247 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
248 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R20275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
fully independent multi-link suspensionMulti-link
Front Suspension
Fully independent extra-large format double wishboneIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R20275 / 45 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
645 litres680 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres71 litres
Length
4930 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm2984 mm
Height
1698 mm1773 mm
Width
1983 mm1931 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed controlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanaromic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls-
Speakers
6+19
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Optional-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalYes
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesOptional
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,76,6751,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,69,00097,80,000
RTO
14,40,90010,32,000
Insurance
5,66,2754,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,41,2512,41,185
Expert Rating
-

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