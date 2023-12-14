Saved Articles

Porsche Cayenne vs Volvo XC90

In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
XC90
Volvo XC90
D5 Inscription
₹88.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
V8 Petrol engine2.0L Drive-E Turbocharged Diesel I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
7951092
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.615.38
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
456 bhp @ 5250 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,27,4781,03,94,640
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,84,00088,90,000
RTO
13,22,40011,17,580
Insurance
5,20,5783,86,560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,12,2522,23,421

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
    Porsche debuts Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV, the most powerful version ever
    30 Aug 2023
    The XC60 is the best-selling Volvo in India at present.
    Volvo India registers 40% growth in Jan-Sep period; XC60 and XC40 Recharge provide thrust
    20 Oct 2023
    Volvo has increased the prices of Volvo XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models for the second time in 2023.
    Volvo increases prices of XC60, XC90 SUVs and S90 sedan. Check new prices
    29 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
    Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
    8 Jun 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    13 Dec 2019
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge EV, which previews the design direction of Volvo’s all-electric cars in coming days.
    Volvo Concept Recharge hints at what future XC90, XC60 and XC40 will look like
    1 Jul 2021
