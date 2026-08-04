In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cayenne
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Porsche
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|948
|Mileage
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-