In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Vellfire Comparison