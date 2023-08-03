In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base, Toyota Vellfire Price starts at 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Vellfire gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less