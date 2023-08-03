Saved Articles

Porsche Cayenne vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
V8 Petrol enginePetrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
7951157 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
10.619.28 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
456 bhp @ 5250 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,45,27,4781,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,84,0001,19,90,000
RTO
13,22,40012,53,000
Insurance
5,20,5784,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,12,2522,95,268

    Latest News

    Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
    2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
    3 Aug 2023
    Porche has taken the covers off the new Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV. The carmaker says it is the most powerful Cayenne it has manufactured ever.
    Porsche debuts Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid SUV, the most powerful version ever
    30 Aug 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift are now on sale in India with deliveries set to commence soon
    2023 Porsche Cayenne & Cayenne Coupe arrive in India, priced from 1.36 crore
    18 Jul 2023
    The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelifts will soon be available in India
    2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift to launch in India tomorrow. What to expect?
    13 Jul 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe
    13 Dec 2019
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
    Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
    16 Nov 2022
    View all
     