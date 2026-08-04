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Porsche Cayenne vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cayenne Vellfire
BrandPorscheToyota
Price₹ 1.39 Cr₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage6.1 to 10.8 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche Cayenne Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Configuration Selector Knob
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Whee
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged V6Petrol Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1450 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
348 bhp @ 5400 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
248 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R20225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
fully independent multi-link suspensionDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
Fully independent extra-large format double wishboneMCPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R20225 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
645 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres60 litres
Length
4930 mm5010 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm3000 mm
Height
1698 mm1950 mm
Width
1983 mm1850 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed controlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicPlastic
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricManual
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Front and RearRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
53
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone CallsPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Optional-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalYes
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
OptionalYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
YesNo
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
AllFront and Middle Row
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,76,6751,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,69,0001,19,73,400
RTO
14,40,90012,37,700
Insurance
5,66,2752,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,41,2512,90,176
Expert Rating
-

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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