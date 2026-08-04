In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Taycan Comparison