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Porsche Cayenne vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cayenne Taycan
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 1.39 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage6.1 to 10.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche Cayenne Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Configuration Selector Knob
Steering Controls
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged V6-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1450 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
348 bhp @ 5400 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
248 kmph230 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R20-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
fully independent multi-link suspensionAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Fully independent extra-large format double wishboneAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R20-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
645 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres-
Length
4930 mm4963 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm2900 mm
Height
1698 mm1379 mm
Width
1983 mm2144 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control-
Rear AC
Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesNot Applicable
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes (Roof-mounted)
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
5-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
OptionalNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
Optional-
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)-
Ventilated Seats
All-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,76,6751,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,69,0001,67,00,000
RTO
14,40,90054,000
Insurance
5,66,2756,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,41,2513,74,545
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

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