In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Panamera Comparison