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Porsche Cayenne vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cayenne Panamera
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 1.39 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Mileage6.1 to 10.8 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity2995 cc2894 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche Cayenne Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Steering Controls
Knob Selector
Exhaust Pipe
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged V6V6 Biturbo
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6 seconds5.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1450 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
348 bhp @ 5400 rpm349 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
248 kmph270 kmph
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R20265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
fully independent multi-link suspensionAluminium multi-link
Front Suspension
Fully independent extra-large format double wishboneAluminium double wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R20295 / 40 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
645 litres495 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres75 litres
Length
4930 mm5049 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm2950 mm
Height
1698 mm1423 mm
Width
1983 mm1937 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed controlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
NoFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
52
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone CallsPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
YesOptional
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
OptionalOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
OptionalOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalOptional
Geo-Fence
OptionalOptional
Find My Car
OptionalOptional
Emergency Call
OptionalOptional
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes-
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
Centre-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,76,6751,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
1,38,69,0001,69,62,000
RTO
14,40,90017,50,200
Insurance
5,66,2756,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,41,2514,16,944
Expert Rating

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