In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base, Porsche Panamera Price starts at 1.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less