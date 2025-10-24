In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 911 GT3 and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 GT3 vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|911 gt3
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Porsche
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|5.5 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6