In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche 911 and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Vellfire Comparison