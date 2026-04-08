In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 911 and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|911
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Porsche
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2981 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6