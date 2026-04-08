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Porsche 911 vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 911 and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 911 Land cruiser
BrandPorscheToyota
Price₹ 2.11 Cr₹ 2.18 Cr
Mileage6 to 10.64 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity2981 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche 911 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
Twin-Turbo Flat-6V6 3.3L Turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.2 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1950 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
380 bhp @ 6500 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
293 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R19265 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension4-Link Rigid
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspensionDouble Wishbone Independent;
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20265 / 55 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
132 litres-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
64 litres110 litres
Length
4519 mm4985 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2850 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg-
Height
1298 mm1945 mm
Width
1852 mm1980 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
OptionalReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+14
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional-
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,25,4232,54,22,524
Ex-Showroom Price
2,11,29,0002,17,75,000
RTO
21,66,90027,75,875
Insurance
29,0238,71,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,01,3545,46,429
Expert Rating
-

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