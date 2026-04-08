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Porsche 911 vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 911 and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 911 Panamera
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 2.11 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Mileage6 to 10.64 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity2981 cc2894 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche 911 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Knob Selector
Dashboard
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
Twin-Turbo Flat-6V6 Biturbo
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.2 seconds5.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1950 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
380 bhp @ 6500 rpm349 bhp
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
293 kmph270 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.95 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R19265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspensionAluminium multi-link
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspensionAluminium double wishbone
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20295 / 40 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
132 litres495 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
64 litres75 litres
Length
4519 mm5049 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2950 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg-
Height
1298 mm1423 mm
Width
1852 mm1937 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Parking Assist
OptionalReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesOptional
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalOptional
Geo-Fence
OptionalOptional
Emergency Call
OptionalOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalOptional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes50:50 split
Interior Colours
Black, Slate GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,25,4231,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
2,11,29,0001,69,62,000
RTO
21,66,90017,50,200
Insurance
29,0236,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,01,3544,16,944
Expert Rating

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