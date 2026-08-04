In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche 911 and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Macan EV Comparison