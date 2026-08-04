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Porsche 911 vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 911 and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 911 Cayenne
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 2.11 Cr₹ 1.39 Cr
Mileage6 to 10.64 kmpl6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2981 cc2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche 911 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Knob Selector
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Armrest
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Specification
Engine Type
Twin-Turbo Flat-63.0L Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.2 seconds6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1950 rpm500 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
380 bhp @ 6500 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
293 kmph248 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 40 R19285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspensionfully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspensionFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20285 / 45 R20
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
132 litres645 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
64 litres75 litres
Length
4519 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2895 mm
Kerb Weight
1505 kg-
Height
1298 mm1698 mm
Width
1852 mm1983 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
OptionalReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on frontLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalOptional
Geo-Fence
OptionalOptional
Emergency Call
OptionalOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalOptional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
YesNo
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,33,25,4231,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
2,11,29,0001,38,69,000
RTO
21,66,90014,40,900
Insurance
29,0235,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,01,3543,41,251
Expert Rating

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