Porsche 911 vs Porsche Cayenne

911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹1.64 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Twin-Turbo Flat-6V8 Petrol engine
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
711.04795
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1950 rpm700 Nm @
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.1110.6
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
380 bhp @ 6500 rpm456 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,93,58,3991,45,27,478
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,27,0001,26,84,000
RTO
17,46,70013,22,400
Insurance
6,84,1995,20,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,16,0873,12,252
