In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 911 and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Cayenne Comparison