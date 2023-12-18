In 2023 when choosing between the Porsche 718 and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Porsche 718 and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs 85.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cayman, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs 61.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Inscription. 718: 1988 cc engine, 13.51 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less