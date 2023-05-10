718 vs v90-cross-country Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 718 V90-cross-country Brand Porsche Volvo Price ₹ 85.46 Lakhs ₹ 65.31 Lakhs Mileage 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl - Engine Capacity 1988 cc 1969 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 718 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.