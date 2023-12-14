Saved Articles

Porsche 718 vs Volvo v90-cross-country

In 2023 when choosing between the Porsche 718 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-42.0L Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
729.54-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1950 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.51-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6500 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
OptionalFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
OptionalReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
OptionalYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,89,71278,31,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,63,00065,31,000
RTO
13,10,30010,26,769
Insurance
5,15,9122,73,586
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,09,2911,68,337

