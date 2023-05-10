718 vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 718 C40 recharge Brand Porsche Volvo Price ₹ 85.46 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1988 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche 718 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.