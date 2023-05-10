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Porsche 718 vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche 718 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
718 vs C40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 718 C40 recharge
BrandPorscheVolvo
Price₹ 85.46 Lakhs₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Range- 530 km/charge
Mileage9.1 to 13.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-78 kWh
Engine Capacity1988 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹62.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Porsche 718 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Left Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
729.54530 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1950 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
13.51-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6500 rpm408 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
NoSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18235 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
McPherson Spring-Strut-
Front Suspension
McPherson Spring-Strut-
Rear Tyres
265 / 458 R18255 / 45 R19
Length
43794440 mm
Wheelbase
24752702 mm
Kerb Weight
13652185 kg
Height
12951591 mm
Width
18011873 mm
Bootspace
275413 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
54-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
OptionalFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Optional360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
OptionalAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
OptionalYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000Not Applicable
Cornering Headlights
OptionalYes
Headlights
Bi-Xenon ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
OptionalFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
OptionalYes
Voice Command
OptionalYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalYes
Geo-Fence
OptionalYes
Find My Car
OptionalYes
Emergency Call
OptionalYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
OptionalNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Agate GreyCharcoal Insert/Sky Blue Insert
Ventilated Seats
OptionalNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraRecycled Material
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,89,71272,77,758
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,63,00062,95,000
RTO
13,10,3006,40,830
Insurance
5,15,9123,41,428
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,09,2911,56,427
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful drive dynamicsStylish visual cues on the outside

Cons

Cabin lacks the plush feel

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