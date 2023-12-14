Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare Cars718 vs C40 Recharge

Porsche 718 vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2023 when choosing among the Porsche 718 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
729.54530 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1950 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.51-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6500 rpm408 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
OptionalFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Optional360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
OptionalAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,89,71264,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,63,00061,25,000
RTO
13,10,30029,000
Insurance
5,15,9122,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,09,2911,37,944

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    Volvo wants non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its overall sales in India by 2030 as part of its global plan to go all-electric.
    Volvo aims non-fossil fuel vehicles to contribute half of its India sales by 2030
    24 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
