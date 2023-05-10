718 vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS 718 Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Porsche Toyota Price ₹ 85.46 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1988 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche 718 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.