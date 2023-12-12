In 2023 when choosing between the Porsche 718 and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs 85.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cayman, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs 69.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base.
718: 1988 cc engine, 13.51 kmpl mileage.
Macan: 1984 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
