In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 718 and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
718 vs Cayenne Comparison