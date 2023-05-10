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Porsche 718 vs Porsche Cayenne

In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 718 and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
718 vs Cayenne Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 718 Cayenne
BrandPorschePorsche
Price₹ 85.46 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Cr
Mileage9.1 to 13.5 kmpl6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1988 cc2995 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders46

Filters
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
Base
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Porsche 718 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-43.0L Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
729.54-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm @ 1950 rpm500 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.51-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6500 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
NoAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18285 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
McPherson Spring-Strutfully independent multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson Spring-StrutFully independent extra-large format double wishbone
Rear Tyres
265 / 458 R18285 / 45 R20
Length
43794930 mm
Wheelbase
24752895 mm
Kerb Weight
1365-
Height
12951698 mm
Width
18011983 mm
Bootspace
275645 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5475 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
OptionalFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
OptionalReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
OptionalYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
OptionalYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
OptionalNo
Headlights
Bi-Xenon ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
OptionalFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
OptionalNo
Voice Command
OptionalYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalOptional
Geo-Fence
OptionalOptional
Find My Car
OptionalOptional
Emergency Call
OptionalOptional
Differential Lock
NoCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
OptionalYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Agate Grey-
Ventilated Seats
OptionalAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,43,89,7121,58,76,675
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,63,0001,38,69,000
RTO
13,10,30014,40,900
Insurance
5,15,9125,66,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,09,2913,41,251
Expert Rating

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