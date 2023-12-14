In 2023 when choosing among the Porsche 718 and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Porsche 718 and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs 85.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cayman and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 718: 1988 cc engine, 13.51 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less