Nissan Magnite vs Volkswagen Vento

Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Highline 1.0L TSI
₹10.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0L B4D1L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
750972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.7517.69
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,36611,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
5,71,0009,99,900
RTO
31,84076,323
Insurance
29,02643,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,59224,078
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
On Nissan Magnite :- Cash Discount upto Rs.50,000T...
Applicable on magnitexe & 18 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
