In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan Magnite and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan Magnite and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 18.75 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less