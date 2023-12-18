Saved Articles

Nissan Magnite vs Toyota Rumion

In 2024 when choosing between the Nissan Magnite and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0L B4D-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.7520.51 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,70,05311,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90010,29,000
RTO
35,4261,14,900
Insurance
34,22751,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,40225,713

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs
Toyota Rumion | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic 10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs
Ertiga vs Rumion

    Latest News

    Renault is hoping Kiger is able to storm the sub-compact SUV by making use of its sporty looks and a spacious cabin.
    Renault Kiger first drive review: French SUV renaissance tailor-made for India
18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    Nissan Magnite hopes to make a loud bang in an already boisterous sub-compact SUV segment in India.
    Nissan Magnite first drive review: A one-shot aim at sub-compact SUV is on point
13 Dec 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Nissan Motor has announced a comprehensive package of support services for customers whose cars have been impacted by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.
    Nissan Motor offers help to Tamil Nadu customers affected by flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung
11 Dec 2023
    11 Dec 2023
    Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
    Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details
22 Dec 2023
    22 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
15 Feb 2022
    15 Feb 2022
    Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
    Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
    22 Feb 2021
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
    9 Oct 2023
    View all
     