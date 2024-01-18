Saved Articles

Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Nissan Magnite and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0L B4D-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18.75-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,70,05315,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90014,74,000
RTO
35,42612,000
Insurance
34,22759,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,40233,234

    Ola Electric has announced the roll out MoveOS 4 software OTA update for its customers. This is the third major software update the electric two-wheeler manufacturer will roll out within two years.
Ola MoveOS 4 launched with Ola Maps, anti-theft alert and more
18 Jan 2024
    Ola MoveOS 4 launched with Ola Maps, anti-theft alert and more
    18 Jan 2024
    Tata Punch EV has been launched in India at a pricing range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    From six airbags to a 360-degree camera: Tata Punch EV safety features detailed
    18 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors plans to introduce four more electric cars this year after the Punch EV made its debut. The upcoming electric cars from Tata will include Harrier EV, Curvv, EV, Sierra EV and Altroz EV.
    With Punch EV, Tata Motors aims big growth in electric car segment. Four more to launch this year
    18 Jan 2024
    The BYD Explorer 1 set sail on its inaugural voyage and will deployed to transport company car models across international waters.
    BYD, world's top EV maker, unveils mammoth cargo carrier to beat shipping blues
    18 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
11 Jan 2024
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
