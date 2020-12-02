HT Auto
Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0L B4D1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
750765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.7517.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,32,3668,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
5,71,0007,28,900
RTO
31,84057,973
Insurance
29,02631,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,59217,606

