Nissan Magnite vs Skoda Slavia

In 2024 when choosing between the Nissan Magnite and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0L B4D1.0 TSI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
750-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm178 nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.75-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm114 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,70,05312,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90010,69,000
RTO
35,4261,13,230
Insurance
34,22738,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,40226,249

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999.0 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtusnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Slavia vs Virtus

    Latest News

    The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
    Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
    4 Jan 2024
    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
    Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
    5 Jan 2024
    Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
    Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details
    22 Dec 2023
    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
    Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
    Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
    6 May 2022
    View all
     