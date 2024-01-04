Saved Articles

Nissan Magnite vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2024 when choosing between the Nissan Magnite and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0L B4D1.0 TSI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
750894
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.7517.88
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyExternal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,70,05312,08,864
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,90010,49,999
RTO
35,4261,12,930
Insurance
34,22745,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,40225,983

    Latest News

    The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
    Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
    4 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta will retain its dimensions but will rely on its styling updates to further its already healthy prospects in the Indian SUV market.
    2024 Hyundai Creta to launch tomorrow: What is the expected pricing structure
    15 Jan 2024
    Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
    Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
    5 Jan 2024
    Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
    Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details
    22 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
    15 Feb 2022
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
