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Nissan Kicks vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Virtus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Virtus
BrandNissanVolkswagen
Price₹ 9.5 Lakhs₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Mileage13.9 to 15.8 kmpl18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1330 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Nissan Kicks Visual Comparison

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Taillight
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 HR151.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
695936 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
142 Nm @ 4000 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
13.920.19 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
105 bhp @ 5600 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 65 R16205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock AbsorberTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Mcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock AbsorberMc-Pherson Suspension and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 65 R16205 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
210179 mm
Length
43844561 mm
Wheelbase
26732651 mm
Height
16691507 mm
Width
18131752 mm
Bootspace
400521 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
5045 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
OptionalNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
48
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBeige/Black
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,54,87811,96,515
Ex-Showroom Price
9,49,99010,70,900
RTO
73,6091,17,420
Insurance
30,7797,695
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,67325,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of features

Cons

Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

Virtus Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite and Kicks SUV models in India from January.
Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices
11 Jan 2022
Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition introduces a new Avocado Pearl finish with black styling while retaining the GT Plus Sport mechanical package.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t
6 Aug 2026
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition will be offered only with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at 19.19 lakh, gets new Avocado Pearl colour
5 Aug 2026
Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
20 Mar 2025
The all-new Nissan Kicks SUV has broken cover and is slated for public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show later this month.
All-new Nissan Kicks breaks cover with butch look. Will it return to India?
24 Mar 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
2022 Volkswagen Virtus premium mid-size sedan is based on the Group’s MQB A0 IN platform, Virtus is the longest sedan in its category.
2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
8 Mar 2022
Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
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23 Jul 2024
Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
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