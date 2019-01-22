|Engine Type
|1.5 HR15
|1L TSI
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|695
|972.95
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.9
|17.69
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹10,54,878
|₹11,20,241
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,49,990
|₹9,99,900
|RTO
|₹73,609
|₹76,323
|Insurance
|₹30,779
|₹43,518
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹22,673
|₹24,078