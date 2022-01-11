In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kicks
|Taigun
|Brand
|Nissan
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1330 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-