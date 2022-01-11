Kicks vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Polo Brand Nissan Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1330 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.