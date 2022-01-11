Kicks vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Yaris Brand Nissan Toyota Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1330 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.