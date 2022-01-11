In 2026 when choosing among the Nissan Kicks and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kicks
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Nissan
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1330 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-