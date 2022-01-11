In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kicks
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Nissan
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1330 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4