Kicks vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kicks Urban cruiser Brand Nissan Toyota Price ₹ 9.5 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1330 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.