In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Kicks and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Rumion Comparison