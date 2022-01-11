In 2026 when choosing among the Nissan Kicks and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5 and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Kicks vs Tigor EV Comparison